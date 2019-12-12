Morgan County Manhunt Comes Up Empty

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Illinois State Police were unable to locate a suspect in a break-in in Woodson this afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were unable to spot a man who had been caught rummaging through a garage in the 300 block of Vaniter Street in Woodson.

The owner of the garage spotted the man – described as a young man in a black sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes – in the garage. The suspect became alarmed and took off on foot, heading northwest into a wooded area, according to the report.

An Illinois State Police plane flew over the area while sheriff’s deputies searched the ground, but they were unable to locate the suspect. There was no report of anything being taken from the garage by the suspect.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging the public to contact their office if they have any information about the suspect or the incident at 243-6123.