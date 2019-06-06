Morgan County May Enact new Wind Ordinance July 1

The Morgan County board is scheduled now to take final action on the proposed wind ordinance next month.

The ordinance has been on file since early May at the Morgan County website.

Morgan County board chairman Brad Zeller says the board had hoped to finish work next Monday. But public comment and schedules forced action to July 1st, the first Monday of next month.

Regional planner Dusty Douglas says the board continues to take public comment. The proposed ordinance is on the web site at morgancounty-il.com.

Zeller says the board needed to update the original ordinance, a bare bones law first enacted in 2009. The board began building the new ordinance about 3 to 4 years ago.

Douglas says the hot button issue with the windmills deals with set back requirements.

The setback for participants is 1320 feet, and 1500 for nonparticipants, both from the home’s foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

