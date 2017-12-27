Morgan County now accepting requests for applications for vote-by-mail

Morgan County residents can now send in requests for applications for vote-by-mail for the upcoming general primaries.

It was announced by Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener yesterday at the Morgan County Board of Commissioners meeting that the county is now accepting requests for applications from local residents who would prefer to send their votes in through the mail.

For local residents interested in voting by mail, Waggener explains how the process works.

“Beginning now, my office, when you call in or you’re welcome to walk in, if you request an application to vote-by-mail, we will take your information, you will need to fill out the application and then we will file it. Then I believe it’s the second week in February when we are allowed to mail out ballots, then we will just automatically mail out your ballot for the March primary,” explains Waggener.

Waggener says that, unfortunately, the number of vote-by-mail requests is typically down for these types of elections. She explains the reasons likely behind the decreased amount of people choosing to vote-by-mail.

Waggener also reminds county residents that they will need to bring a few documents with them in order to request an application for vote-by-mail.

“People can either can and request that information, we just need to have a current, correct address where you need (the ballot) to be mailed to. Also, if you’re uptown doing any business, you’re welcome to walk into my office and give us the same information. Basically, a lot of people who request these are voters who go to Florida, Texas, different places during an election,” say Waggener.

Waggener also explains that the candidate who wins the general primary election, which is scheduled for March 20th, will appear on the ballot in November.