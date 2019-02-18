Morgan County Primary next week

It may come as a surprise to some that Morgan County will have a primary election next week.

The election will involve two wards, and eight precincts. And, the primary is necessary because there are three candidates for each seat on the city council.

The primary will focus on Jacksonville wards 2, and 3.

Ward two will feature incumbent alderman Tony Williams. He is being challenged by Ben Cox, and Alison Rubin de Celis

The race in Ward three involves incumbent appointee Mike Bartlett, who is being challenged by Bob Perkins and Nicole Riley.

The top two vote getters in each race will then meet in the April nonpartisan general election.

The three precincts in Ward two are in the city’s southeast corner, precincts 4, 5 and 6. The five precincts in ward 3 are in the center of the city and are precincts 7, 8, 9, 10 and 18.

There are no other races on the 26th in Morgan County.

