Morgan County Reports New Case of COVID-19, State Has Highest Death Toll in 24 Hour Period To Date

Morgan County Health Officials have reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the county. It brings the total number of positive tests to 12, including 1 fatality. The 12th case is a male in his 50s who is isolated and recovering in a healthcare setting.

Morgan County officials also took the time to remind local residents of Prairieland United Way’s COVID-19 information and referral helpline to connect individuals to services they may need. The help line is intended for use by those in need of assistance regarding rent and utility payment, food, affordable housing, child care, care for the elderly, financial counseling, among other help. Questions regarding medical concerns should still be directed to a primary care physician or to local health departments. The help line number is 217-479-1818.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state may be clearing hurdles for testing problems around the state: “I’m incredibly proud that my team has now managed to virtually eliminate our supply chain problems for VTM and swabs. Our university partners of Illinois Tech, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as well as outside vendors have committed collectively to providing us with enough VTM and swabs that we can not only stock our own state labs, but support additional labs throughout the state. This means even more specimens being taken for testing. And I want to invite labs who need our VTM and swabs, because many out there do, they should come and request it through their local emergency management agencies. They’ll be able to obtain it and provide it to you.”

Pritzker also announced that there will be an increase in testing sites all around the state within the next two weeks. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says that the department is currently evaluating immunity and antibody tests en route to helping find a vaccine for the virus.

Ezike also announced that the state had accrued 1140 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state over the last 24 hours, including 125 additional deaths. It’s the highest single day death toll so far in the state. IDPH now totals 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, across 90 counties in Illinois.