Morgan County Revises COVID-19 Number, Cass Adds 2

Morgan County Emergency Management has dropped the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county by 2. Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of four additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. During contact tracing, it was determined two of the additional positive cases were incorrectly reported as Morgan County residents. The 16th case is a male patient in his 40’s who is isolated and recovering at home. The 17th case is a female patient in her 30’s who is isolated and recovering at home.

Cass County Health Officials announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The newest results include a female in her 20s and a male in his 50s. These individuals have been notified and are in isolation at their homes. The total number of cases in Cass County now stands at 26.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,980 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 50 additional deaths yesterday. For the third straight day, Illinois has completed over 10,000 tests in the state. Currently, Illinois ranks 4th in the nation in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.