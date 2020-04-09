Morgan County Sees 9th and 10th Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 9, 2020 at 4:18pm

Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Morgan County today.

The Morgan County Heath Department has received confirmation of the 9th and 10th positive cases in the area.

In the daily joint update today, Morgan County health officials say that the 9th case is a female in her teens, and the 10th case is a female in her 40’s. Both patients are self-isolating and recovering at their homes.

The confirmations bring the total of confirmed cases in Morgan County to 10, with one death.

There are 12 tests pending results, and to date, 110 Morgan County residents have received negative test results.