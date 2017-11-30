Morgan County Sheriff candidate Carmody discusses experience, goals for campaign

Arguably the most contested and anticipated local race come March will be between a pair of Republicans running for Morgan County Sheriff.

Mike Carmody, currently the Chief Deputy for Morgan County under soon to be retired Sheriff Randy Duvendack, as well as Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Chris Johnson are the two candidates who’ve filed signatures for the coming general primary.

Both candidates enter the race with substantial experience in field of law enforcement. With a relatively tight race expected, each candidate either has, or will be, featured guests on WLDS’ AM Conversation. And while Johnson can be heard on Monday morning’s program, Carmody joined the show as today’s guest.

Having worked at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for more than three decades, Carmody says he’s learned a great deal from his predecessors, and discusses some of the overlooked aspects of the job.

“It’s a natural progression (for me). I’ve worked for three really great Sheriffs, all of which have helped me out over the years, they’ve always brought dignity to the job, and I’m hoping I can do that same. One thing people don’t understand is that it’s not just a cop job. The jail is probably one of the places that most lawsuits come from and things like that. Running a jail is really tough and Randy does a great job, he has some good people working for him,” says Carmody.

Carmody explains some of the day-to-day operations at the local detention facility, particularly when it comes to dealing with the mental health of inmates.

“There are a lot of people out there that need help. Unfortunately, the jail is where they end up sometimes. It’s not necessarily help, but it’s a place where they’re safe. We deal with all of their medical needs, we deal with mental health, we have our own group of people that we hire that come in once a week to try to evaluate, and hopefully along with the court system, get them the help that they need,” Carmody says.

When it comes to being Sheriff, working closely with other offices throughout the county plays a significant role. Given those responsibilities, Carmody hopes to maintain an already-positive relationship with both the county’s Board of Commissioners, as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office. He says working with State’s Attorney Gray Noll is essential in trying to successfully managing the jail.

“We’ve had some great state’s attorneys over the years. Gray (Noll) is probably the most important part of running a jail. He understands when these people have mental health problems and works to get them what they need. He realizes that there are different (options) other than going to prison, there’s counseling and alcohol treatment, things like that,” Carmody explains.

To hear our full interview with Carmody, find it online at WLDS/WEAI.com…and be sure to tune in Monday for WLDS’ AM Conversation to hear from Carmody’s opponent, the aforementioned JPD Lieutenant Chris Johnson.