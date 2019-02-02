Morgan County Sheriff Investigating Retail Theft in Waverly

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a retail theft from last night. West Central Illinois Dispatch received a call at 9PM from a business located in the 3400 block of State Highway 104 in Waverly. An employee of the business witnessed two women stealing from the store. The employee described two white females in their 30s and 40s – one was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jean capris, the other wearing a gray tank top with a white shirt and blue jeans – each stuffing clothing hampers full of items from the store and then left without paying. The employee described the get away vehicle as a red extended cab pick up truck that headed eastbound out of town. The estimated value of items taken from the business was over $200. Anyone with any further information in regards to this crime is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.