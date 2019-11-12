Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies Apprehend Two Men Wanted for Burglary, Car Theft Sunday Night.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Fishhook Illinois at 8:56 pm Sunday night on a report of Residential Burglary where a vehicle was also stolen.

During the investigation, an alert was issued to other agencies regarding the vehicle that was stolen during the burglary. The vehicle was located and stopped in Morgan County where the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43-year-old William J. Williams and 43-year-old Brain D. Hannon, both from Springfield Illinois.

Both subjects were transported to the Pike County Jail where they are being lodged for the offenses of Residential Burglary, Burglary, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Property. It was also learned during the investigation that another vehicle was stolen from Mount Sterling Illinois by a subject believed to be involved with the burglary in Fishhook.

44-year-old Jacki C. McLaughlin was taken into custody today in Greenview Illinois in reference to this investigation and for arrest warrants from multiple jurisdictions. The stolen vehicle from Mount Sterling was also recovered from the residence in Greenview. McLaughlin is also suspected in a burglary in Fishhook on October 3rd of this year. McLaughlin is presently being house in the Menard County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected. Assisting the Pike County Sheriff’s Department during this investigation was the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, The Jacksonville Police Department, The Greenview Police Department, the Menard County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.