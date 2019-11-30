Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Sexual Assault of a Minor

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Child and Family Services are continuing an investigation into a reported sexual assault of an underage girl in northern Morgan County that occurred last week, according to a report from the Jacksonville Journal Courier.

Sheriff Mike Carmody told the Journal Courier that the state agency investigated the possible sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 10 and 17 that occurred last week. The girl is now in the care of the Department of Child and Family Services.

No arrests have been made, but Carmody also said that their is a suspect and that the suspect is known to the victim.