Morgan County Shop With a Cop Program Turns 30 this Year

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up to take kids to the store.

This is the 30th year that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Shop With A Cop program has been helping underprivileged children in the county have a good Christmas.

Deputies and staff with the Sheriff’s Department will be shopping with children at the Walmart store on West Morton Avenue next Saturday.

Shop With a Cop Coordinator, Deputy Sheriff Josh Post says that just about everything is set and ready for this year’s event.

“We will start next Saturday the 14th, that’s when all the kids are coming out. I believe we have all the letters mailed out to the families that we are requesting to come shop with us. We have had several donations this year which is well appreciated and we are looking forward to doing it.”

Shop With a Cop is completely funded by local donations, and works with the area schools to find families who could benefit from the program.

“Kids that need, say clothing items, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, things like that, that are needs. Usually the schools already pre-plan for us, which is very nice”

Deputy Post says that Shop With a Cop will be helping 209 kids this year, which is about the same as last year, and that the program plans out the day ahead of time to handle that many children.

“We have it broken down in half hour increments and generally by school. So we might have Triopia/Meredosia come at 8:00, and then Lincoln and Washington come at 8:30. It just depends on how many there are, but we do try to keep an even number of kids coming at any one time.

Post said staff from the Department as well as former Deputies who are retired, or have moved on to other areas in law enforcement take part in helping the children shop, along with County Deputies. Post said one retired former deputy who moved south after retiring, made the several state trip back last year, just to help take the kids shopping.

The Shop With a Cop Program is still accepting donations for this year, and accepts donations all year long for the program as well.

To donate, you can mail or drop off a check to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 300 W. Court Street in Jacksonville.