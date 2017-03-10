Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District host Spring Fish Sale

If you’re in need of fish to fill up your pond this spring, you are in luck. The Morgan County Soil and Water conservation District is sponsoring a Spring Fish sale.

The species offered will include Channel Catfish, Albino Catfish, Hybrid Sunfish, Largemouth Bass, Fathead Minnows, as well as bags of Sunfish, Bluegill, Redear and Crappie. The deadline for ordering these species is Tuesday, March 21st, 2017.

All fish will be bagged in oxygenated water at the sale, with the exception of 8-10 inch size channel catfish. For that species you must bring your own container with pond water in it. The district suggests a garbage can or water trough.

A 25 percent deposit is required when you place an order, with the rest of the balance due on the day of delivery. That date is Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the District office located at 1904 W Lafayette. For more information please call 217-243-1535 or stop by the district office..