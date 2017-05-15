Morgan County Treasurer reminds tax bills are due earlier this year

Morgan County tax bills were sent out earlier than usual this year, and that means an earlier due date as well.

Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt sent out property tax bills to county property owners in late April, and she give a reminder that these bills are due earlier than they have been in years past.

Geirnaeirt explains that the tax bills were sent out earlier in order to comply with certain state statutes.

“The tax bills were sent out about a month earlier than in previous years. Historically in Morgan County they’ve been due in July and September. State stature is that they’re supposed to be due June 1 and September 1, so I was trying to get aligned with state statute. And the different departments within the county, we worked together and we were able to achieve that,” says Geirnaeirt.

While according to Geirnaeirt, state statute says tax bills are supposed to be due June 1, it should be noted that the official due date for Morgan County tax bills is June 5.

Geirnaeirt says she’s concerned that some county residents may not realize that the due dates are earlier this year.

“Even though people get the bill, sometimes they either don’t pay attention to the date or they just assume that it’s the same date as past years. So that is my concern, to make sure that people are aware that the bills are due the month earlier than historically they have been. The first due date is June 5, which is a Monday, and the second due date is September 5, which is the Tuesday after Labor Day,” says Geirnaeirt,” explains Geirnaeirt.

She also explains that the due dates are the same for everyone, with the exception of those who own mobile homes.

There are several ways to pay your tax bills: by mailing them to the Treasurer’s Office, at most banks or savings & loan associations in Morgan County, or by bringing them into the County Treasurer’s Office at the Morgan County courthouse.

Each payment must be accompanied by the detachable portion of the tax bill, and checks should be made payable to Morgan County Treasurer.

Office hours for the Treasurer are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.