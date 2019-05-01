Morgan County Under A Flash Flood Warning

By Benjamin Cox on May 1 at 11:48am

Morgan County’s Flash Flood Watch has been upgraded by the National Weather Service to a Flood Warning, with multiple areas in the county impacted by flooded waterways.

Portions of IL Route 104 at Rees Station have been closed, blocking vehicles heading southeast from Jacksonville to Franklin.

IL Route 78 north of Jacksonville from Oak Street to Baldwin Road at Mauvistarre Creek is closed. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek is currently awaiting word from officials about re-routing school bus routes this afternoon.



Locally, the town brook has caused some local streets to be flooded. Although little additional rainfall is expected through this afternoon, water will slowly recede. Please take extra precautions while driving local roadways. Turn around, don’t drowned on flooded roadways.

To the west, flood waters are also impacting Barry, Pittsfield and Quincy further east. Meredosia is under a flood warning until 9:30PM this evening according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is expected to reach 21 feet, impacting local roads, the town of Naples, and the city of Merdosia’s storm sewers. Local barge traffic will also have to decrease tonnage during this time.

Cass and Scott County flood warnings expired at 11AM this morning. However, the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area remains under a Flood Watch until 7PM this evening.