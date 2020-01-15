Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers Releases 2019 Numbers

The Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers unit had a very good year. According to statistics released yesterday by the group, there were 17 cases solved, 54 arrests made, and $17,000 worth of property returned to owners based on 360 tips received last year. The tips paid out over $8300 to anonymous callers and electronic tips left on the group’s website.

The arrests made was a 42% jump over the last two years. Since Crimestoppers inception in the two counties in 1985, over 800 cases have been solved and 1900 arrests have been made. In 2019, Crimestoppers held their 4th successful National Night Out event and added Cass County to their coverage area as well as begun programs at Jacksonville Middle School and Jacksonville High School. Loren Hamilton said in an email that the group hopes to have a movable kiosk set up in the area so people can leave tips for crimes, expand the Crimestoppers school program into Morgan County schools like Franklin, Waverly, Ashland, Winchester and Triopia. He also hopes to begin a monthly, downloadable podcast on their website.

Crimestoppers can always be reached for anonymous tips on their website or by phone at 243-7300. You can also text in tips to CRIMES with the first word of the text tip being payout.