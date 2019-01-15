Morgan/Scott Crime Stoppers: Vehicular Burglary

Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting assistance in locating the pickup truck pictured.

The Morgan County Sheriffs Department is investigating a Vehicle Burglary that occurred in the 2200 block of East Morton. Between 7 a.m. on Friday the 4th and 7 a.m. on Saturday the 5th, an unknown individual or individuals entered into a building and took a 2004 Ford F250.

The truck is described as a maroon 4-wheel drive extended cab long bed with silver trim on the bottom. The Ford F250 has a diesel motor and a low profile truck box in the bed.

Law enforcement officials are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com