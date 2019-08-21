Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers Crime of the Week – August 21

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Commercial Burglary. Sometime between 7:50pm on August 19 and 7am on August 20: unknown subjects damaged a window to make entry into a business located at the Links Golf Course. Once inside, suspects damaged a cash machine, gaming machines and other items. An undetermined amount of cash was taken and estimated damage to the machines exceeds $15,000 The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

