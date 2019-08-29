Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers Most Wanted – Week of August 29

The Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers are seeking information on two individuals this week:

35 year old Kevin M. Bitner of the 700 block of Lafayette is wanted for retail theft. He is a white male who stands 6 feet tall and 270 pounds. He has a bald, shaved head with blue eyes.

22 year old Anna L Anderson of the 1000 block of West State Street is wanted on two warrants: unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these two individuals or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.