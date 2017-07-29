Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers soliciting tips in vehicle burglary and theft cases

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties is again requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their ongoing investigations into a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts last week.

Police say during the overnight hours on July 26 and 27 they received 20 reports of vehicles entered and five more removed altogether. Among the items taken from unlocked vehicles were binoculars, coins, keys, and a GPS system.

The four vehicles that remained unaccounted for as of the weekend were a 2001 navy blue Jeep Cherokee taken from West Railroad Street, a 2001 red Chevrolet Equinox taken from Galena Drive (with reported damage to the vehicle’s driver’s side rear quarter panel), a 2010 red Ford Taurus taken from Queen’s Lane, and a 2005 white Dodge Caravan removed from East Superior Avenue.

Police and Crimestoppers urge everyone to make sure they remove their keys from vehicles and lock them at all times.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incidents or any other crimes in the two-county area to submit a tip online by going to the Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties website and clicking the “Leave a Tip” button on the home page. Tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at (217) 243-7300 or texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.