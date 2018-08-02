MorganCountyHealthDept.: Sanitarian on first career West Nile-positive test

By Anthony Engle on August 2 at 6:45am

A positive West Nile Virus mosquito test was performed two weeks ago in Morgan County.

On Wednesday July 18th, the Morgan County Health Department ran a routine test on a gathering of trapped mosquitoes located in Jacksonville. On Thursday the 19th, the Health Dept. announced that the test was officially confirmed as West Nile positive.

Public Health Director for the Morgan County Health Department Dale Bainter told WLDS/WEAI news recently that, in light of this positive West Nile test, the Health Dept. will completely focus all west-nile efforts for this year to prevention of human cases, including use of larvicide county-wide to reduce mosquito populations.

Cameron Morford is Sanitarian of the Morgan County Health Department and tested the July 18th mosquito sample. Morford says this is his first West Nile positive test as a health professional.

Morford says this is his first job right out of college.

Morford explains the process of trapping the mosquitoes.

Morford explains the testing process after the sample has been prepared for anaylsis.

Morford attributes the guaranteed status of the positive West Nile test to new technology.

Cameron Morford is both Sanitarian and Emergency Health Preparedness Coordinator for the Morgan County Health Department. Call 217-245-5111 for the health department; Environmental Health extension is 4. You can find more information on adhering to the three R’s to prevent mosquitoes at morganhd.com