Morning Collision Near Pittsfield Sends 5 To the Hospital

A three car accident in Pike County sent 5 people to the hospital this morning. At approximately 10:55 this morning, a 2017 White Volkswagen driven by 78 year old Ferol D. Hillebrenner was stopped and attempting to make a left turn off of US 54 onto a private drive just southwest of Pittsfield. He was in front of a 2015 Silver Nissan driven by 25 year old Haley M. Thiele of Pittsfield. A third vehicle, a 2003 Maroon Chrysler driven by 33 year old Rebecca S. Buhlig of Perry, failed to reduce speed for the two vehicles in front and ran into the rear end of Thiele’s Nissan. After the impact, Thielen’s Nissan rammed into the back of Hillebrenner’s Volkswagen. All three drivers were transported to a nearby Pittsfield hospital along with two passengers: 23 year old Klayton L. Miller of Pittsfield and 65 year old David R. Curren of Griggsville. Miller was a passenger in Thiele’s vehicle and Curren was riding with Hillebrenner. All were wearing safety belts. Agencies assisting in response to the scene were the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire Department, and the Pike County Ambulance service. Buhlig was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

