Morning crash leaves Rushville man hospitalized with serious injuries

A Schuyler County man remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Rushville this morning.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, a 55-year old Rushville man was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. today. State Police reports indicate that the crash occurred on U.S. Route 24 at Cedar Street in Rushville.

Preliminary investigative details say the 55-year old male was driving a 2014 Ford Escape heading eastbound on U.S. Route 24 at Cedar Street in Rushville. Reports claim that the unidentified driver then crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and continued into a ditch prior to striking several mailboxes and eventually a power pole. According to State Police, the 2014 Ford Escape finally came to a rest on top a driveway culvert.

Agencies responding to the crash include Rushville Police, Rushville Fire, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler County EMS and Air Evac.

According to reports, the 55-year old male driver was transported by emergency agencies to Culbertson Hospital in Rushville with serious injuries.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide additional information regarding the identity and medical status of the driver, as well as any further details regarding the accident, if and when they become available.