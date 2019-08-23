Morrow Arrested in Menard County After Crime Stoppers Tip

Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate and arrest one of the Crimestoppers Most Wanted of the Week on Wednesday. A representative of the Menard County Sheriff said today that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on Wednesday that 35 year old Ryan D. Morrow was living in Tallula. Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate Morrow at the address from the tip and arrested him later on Wednesday afternoon. Morrow was expedited to Morgan County at 3:15 this afternoon where he awaits his first appearance in Morgan County Court for a count of retail theft.

