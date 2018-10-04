Mossman and State Farm to ‘Protect the Protectors’ Oct. 16th

Emergency personnel of Morgan County will get some help with their own home safety.

The State Farm Insurance Agency started a program a couple of years ago called Protect the Protectors. State Farm has been partnering in this project with a company called Canary. Canary makes home security systems, and the two companies have been working together over the last couple of years to give these home systems to first responders for free.

Canary is an all-in-one solution that monitors a house with a 1080p high-definition camera, as well as a temperature, humidity and air monitor sensor. When set up, the device connects to a user’s phone and can be controlled remotely, regardless of whether the user has an iPhone or an Android. According to their website, Canary devices can also connect to an Apple watch.

The systems also include a 147 degree wide-angle camera lens, automatic high-quality night vision, and a 90-decibel siren that can be activated remotely even when no one is home.

Jeff Mossman is a State Farm Agent in Jacksonville. Mossman has informed WLDS News that his office will officially hold a Protect the Protectors event for Morgan County emergency personnel at Leo’s Pizza in Jacksonville on Tuesday, October 16th. Emergency personnel are welcome to stop by at Leo’s between 5 and 7 p.m. in the west banquet room. Mossman has been given 100 all-in-one Canary systems to then give away to Morgan County first responders. The local State Farm office, as part of this Protect the Protectors event, has apparently also been given the opportunity to offer discounted Canary memberships to these emergency personnel. According to the Canary website, if a device does not have a Canary membership included, the system can only take video clips up to 30 seconds and logs only last for a day. With a membership, the video log extends to 30 days and there is no length limit. Canary membership also includes two-way talk and incident support on the phone app, desktop streaming, unlimited video downloads, and an extended device warranty of 2 years.