By Anthony Engle on May 7 at 4:02pm

A man wanted in two counties for violation of sex offender registration was arrested during a traffic stop.

37 year old William Henson, whose current registered address is in Mount Sterling, was arrested Wednesday night at around 10 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.

Further investigation performed by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies, however, confirmed that Henson was wanted in both Sangamon and Peoria counties for sex offender registration violations.