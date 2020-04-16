Mt. Sterling Man Arrested For Residential Burglary in Quincy

A Mt. Sterling man is in jail in Quincy this morning for residential burglary. KHQA reports that 44 year old Michael Taylor of Mt. Sterling was found inside a residence in the 900 block of Hampshire in Quincy yesterday at 2:15PM. Police had received a 9-1-1 call of a burglary in progress and found Taylor inside the home upon arrival. Taylor does not live at the home.

Taylor was cited for residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia based upon objects found on him during the time of his arrest. Taylor is being lodged in the Adams County Jail prior to a first appearance in court.