Mt. Sterling man hospitalized after dump truck crash in Pike County

A Brown County man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident involving a dump truck on Illinois Route 104 yesterday.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, 60-year old Daniel Clayton, of Mt. Sterling, was traveling east on IL Route 104 in a 1996 International 3-axle dump truck shortly after 1:15 p.m. yesterday when the crash occurred.

State Police say that, according to preliminary investigative reports, Clayton was hauling dirt in a dump truck traveling eastbound on Route 104 approximately a half of a mile east of Chambersburg in Pike County. Reports say that, for unknown reasons, Clayton’s dump truck then ran off of the right side of the roadway and partially overturned before coming to a rest in a ditch on its passenger side, spilling the load of dirt it was hauling.

There were no passengers in Clayton’s vehicle. According to State Police reports, Clayton was originally transported from the scene via Pike County Ambulance, then subsequently transferred to a Springfield-area hospital via helicopter for treatment of his injuries. The extent of Clayton’s injuries remains unknown at this time.

Responding agencies include: Pike County Ambulance, Griggsville Fire, North Pike Fire, Meredosia Fire and Air Evac.

According to reports, Illinois State Police District 20 continues to investigate the incident.