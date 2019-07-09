Mt. Sterling PD seeking Information on Counterfeit Currency

The Mount Sterling Police Department is seeking information on an individual passing counterfeit money. According to a report from Quincy’s KHQA, the police say the man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 dollar bill at the Dollar General in town on Wednesday, July 3rd. Photos of the man can be found on the Mt. Sterling Police Department website and Twitter account. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the department at 217-773-3961.

