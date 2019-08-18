Multi Agency Task Force Working on String of Burglaries in 3 Counties

A multi-agency task force is searching for answers in a rash of burglaries in Pike and Scott Counties. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies received a call this past Thursday to a residence in Chambersburg and found a home burglarized. During the early morning hours on Friday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a call to another residence in Chambersburg in regards to a home invasion. The suspects entered the home with the owners still inside at the time. The owners were robbed. No one was hurt in the incident.

A short time later Friday morning, a call was placed into dispatch from Perry regarding another home invasion. The owner of the home was there when suspects entered her house. The resident was robbed and her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is described as a sage green Honda CRV with a luggage rack on the roof with Illinois License plate number P302654. As of Saturday evening, the vehicle had not been recovered.

One of the suspects was later taken into custody by Jacksonville Police and is being housed at the Pike County Jail in relation to these burglaries. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood believes these incidents are related to similar burglaries that have occurred in Scott and Adams County.

The ongoing investigation involves the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and their Zone 4 Investigation Unit, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Jacksonville Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information in regards to the individuals involved or the incidents, please contact the Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500 or the Morgan-Scott Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Further updates on the investigation will be made as soon as they are available to be released.