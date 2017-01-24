Multiple Vehicle Burglaries Reported to Jacksonville Police

The City of Jacksonville is being hit with a string of vehicle burglaries this morning.

According to authorities, four vehicle burglaries were reported to the Jacksonville Police Department this morning between approximately 6:45 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The first reported burglary is alleged to have occurred in the 500 block of Cherry, where a caller told police that sometime overnight, an unknown individual entered their unlocked vehicle.

A second burglary was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Duncan, however the allegedly stolen item was later found in a nearby area.

Jacksonville Police received two more reports of vehicle burglaries occurring in the 100 and 500 block of Pine. Both callers told authorities that they believed their vehicles had been broken into overnight and several items had been removed, including a pair of prescription eyeglasses.

Officers are unavailable for comments at this time, though WLDS-WEAI will provide further information regarding these incidents as soon as they become available.