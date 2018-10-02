Murder suspect Van Avery found unfit to stand trial

The trial for the local man accused of murdering his mother in South Jacksonville in June will be delayed until he’s determined to be mentally fit to stand trial.

Twenty-five year old Glenn Van Avery appeared in Morgan County court this morning for an update on his mental fitness evaluation conducted by the Illinois Department of Human Services. Van Avery faces three counts of alleged first degree murder for the stabbing death of his mother, 53-year old Ruth Van Avery, and one count of attempted murder for allegedly injuring his brother back in June at their home in South Jacksonville.

After several initial hearings, the court finally received a forensic psychiatric evaluation of Van Avery’s mental fitness conducted by Dr. Terry Killian of the Department of Human Services. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says that Dr. Killian’s report found Van Avery unfit to stand trial at this time.

Noll says that while his next court date was set for late November, Van Avery will need to be determined mentally fit before his case can go to trial.

A second murder suspect, 19-year old Dustin Finlaw, of Meredosia, also appeared in Morgan County court this morning. Finlaw is accused of stabing 43-year old Robert Utter, of Rushville, to death back in May. Also appearing for a status update on his mental fitness, Finlaw’s mental fitness evaluation has yet to be received by the court according to Defense Attorney Tom Piper.

As indicated by State’s Attorney Noll, Van Avery now goes to the mental health facility in Chester, Illinois and will next appear in Morgan County court in November 20th at 1:30 p.m. Finlaw will next appear in court on October 23rd at 10 a.m.