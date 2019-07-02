Murphy Seeking Re-dedication of Vietnam Memorial

An area Vietnam veteran wants to rededicate the Morgan County Vietnam Memorial next year.

Chuck Murphy grew up in Jacksonville, and now lives in Springfield.

He was unaware that Jacksonville had a Vietnam Memorial at Nichols Park, until he visited it this past Memorial Day.

A grove of 13 trees in memory of the 13 Morgan County men lost in the war was dedicated in 1975, and the black granite memorial was dedicated in 1993.

Murphy has a personal connection with some of the victims, counting Larry Welch as one of his best friends.

Murphy has been contacting service groups and others in his quest for the re-dedication.

And, he asks help from the public, specifically with people who may know of Ronald Gulley, Samuel Hart, Dale Lash and Robert Lynn.

Murphy says he has tentatively sought out a Memorial Day 2020 re-dedication date. But, he says that’s a group decision that needs to be made.

He can be reached at 904-314-0169, or by e mail at murphy2067@comcast.net.

