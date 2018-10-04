Murrayville man arrested for alleged domestic incident

A Murrayville man has been arrested on a number of charges stemming from a recent alleged incident that is still under investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

40 year old Jared Nunes, of the 200 block of Whitfield Road in Murrayville, was booked at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday after being arrested for kidnapping while armed with a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint, and domestic battery. All three of these charges connected with the arrest of Nunes are apparently directly related. According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Brent Penner all pertain to the victimization of one 49 year old female.

Nunes was also arrested for production of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while not in accordance with FOID requirements.

There has been no additional information made available in regards to this still ongoing investigation.

Nunes remains behind bars.