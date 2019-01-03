Murrayville/Woodson P.D. Chief retracts Woodson hit and run report, citing lack of evidence

A very minor mix-up in local law enforcement communication has resulted in a posted Crimestoppers Crime of the Week that may or may not have happened.

According to Murrayville/Woodson Police Department Chief Derek Suttles, officers in his department responded to the reported scene of a vehicular hit and run at a business in the 100 block of Commercial Street in Woodson.

There were no vehicles that displayed any sign of damage related to a vehicular hit and run incident when police arrived, according to Suttles. The caller was not on-scene, though there was a reportedly suspected vehicle, according to the original Crime of the Week release.