MVRBC Needs Type O Blood Donations

A series of trauma cases in the region have led to a massive blood shortage for certain types. The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is in desperate need of Type O donors in the area, according to a press release from yesterday. The regional donation center saw a drop off in donations by nearly 20% since Labor Day causing the severe shortage. Through the weekend, all donors who schedule a donation time will receive a $10 gift card redeemable at either Amazon, Casey’s, Dairy Queen, or Domino’s. Donors can also sign up for an online loyalty store and earn double points through September 16th, which will net frequent donors all kinds of swag from t-shirts, coffee mugs, and phone accessories. The MVRBC’s service region covers southern Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri north to south and Chariton, Iowa to Danville, Illinois east to west. To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenterimpact.org for more information.

Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville will be hosting their only blood drive for the month of September today from 11AM-6PM. Contact Passavant hospital at 866-448-3253 to reserve a time slot.