Myers on the Latest Social Security scam

Scammers have become very slick using legitimate phone numbers to trick people into giving out key information.

Social Security is a good example.

Jack Myers with the Social Security office in Springfield says one being used now incorporates Social Security’s toll free number. That number will pop up on caller ID.

Myers says the key is the call back number. That number is not with Social Security.

He says Social Security will not call you. Myers says all these calls should be reported to local authorities, or to the inspector general at 1-800-269-0271.

Myers suggests that people should never give out their social security numbers over the phone, or through the internet.

