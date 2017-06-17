MYPLAN Team Youth Leadership Hosting A Summer Kickoff

A local youth leadership organization is starting up in Jacksonville.

Kacy Anderson, of Midwest Youth Services, joined our WLDS’ AM Conversation on Friday to discuss her newest venture, MYPLAN Team.

Anderson tells us what MYPLAN is and what kids in the group will do:

In collaboration with Beth’s onestopjacksonville.org, I’m also going to be doing a kickoff for a youth leadership team it’s called MYPLAN team. It stands for Positive Leaders Affecting Neighborhoods. So were going to do things like community service, team building, youth can come here to meet friends, and we’re going to do some leadership skills.”

MYPLAN is for 12-17 year old kids who want to make a difference in their community.

Anderson tells us that the groups kickoff will be coming up on July 12th:

So, on July 12th from 12-2 were going to have MYPLAN Team summer kickoff. We’re going to have things like free foods, games, some giveaways from businesses like buffalo wild wings, trendsetters salon, family video, and a bunch more. I’m really excited about that.”

She also tells us that the kick off will have a special event attached with it:

At this kickoff we’re also going to do a color war, which is like those color things that people throw at each other. It’s going to be a lot of fun. So, if you’re interested it’s going to be July 12th from 12-2. I ask that you wear white and bring a towel because we’re gonna get color thrown all over us.”

For more information on the Kickoff, the group, or to apply to MYPLAN you can email Kacy Anderson at kanderson@mys-kids.org.