National Night Out Held Tonight In Community Park

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Scott County is once again hosting the National Night out event tonight in Community Park in Jacksonville.

National Night Out is an annual event intended to promote and enhance the relationship between law enforcement and first responders and citizens of the community under positive circumstances.

From 6-8:30PM tonight, residents in communities around the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors, law enforcement, and first responders. Many neighborhoods around the nation hold block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, and other anti-crime activities.

Locally, Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers and the Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni have a full evening planned with free, family-focused activities in Community Park.

Crimestoppers will be sponsoring two bounce castles as well as free rides on the ferris wheel. The Central Illinois Community Blood Center will be on hand for a blood drive. All donors will receive either a $5 Amazon gift card or a $5 Subway gift card. A $5 coupon will also be given to donors to be used at the Grotto food bus tonight.

Other activities include demonstrations by the Jacksonville Fire Department’s smokehouse, the Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 unit, an Air-Evac Helicopter demonstration, and a Search & Rescue Team demonstration.

Harmony Masonic Lodge #3 of Jacksonville will help parents create child ID kits.

McGruff the Crime Dog, superheroes, and princesses will be on hand to promote their cooperation with law enforcement and for photo opportunities. There will be numerous activities and booths to visit; including a Home Depot kids craft workshop.

The event will run from 6-8:30PM next to the Ferris wheel at Community Park in Jacksonville tonight only.

Jeremy Coumbes helped in the gathering of this report.