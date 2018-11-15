Nearing record snowfall for month of November

Snow continues to arrive a bit early in west central Illinois, as the Jacksonville area was blanketed with several inches again last night.

According to our records here at WLDS/WEAI, we are already approaching a record amount of snowfall in the month of November as we reach the halfway point of the month.

Since late last night, we have received seven inches of snowfall at the WLDS/WEAI studios, with around four inches falling overnight and around three inches since approximately 6 a.m.

The record amount of snowfall for the month of November at WLDS/WEAI is 10 and a half inches. As of now, with last night’s snowfall, plus other substantial snowfalls earlier this month, we’ve currently received between nine and a half and ten inches of snow so far.

With all of that snow, area residents are reminded to drive with caution, as still plenty of snow remains on the roadways.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight.