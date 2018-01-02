Nearly half ton of marijuana seized at Love’s this weekend

Local authorities confiscated a large amount of marijuana from an RV at Love’s Travel Stop in South Jacksonville this weekend.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, two Houston men are behind bars after authorities seized close to 1,000 pounds of cannabis from a recreational vehicle Sunday.

Twenty-one year old Muhammad Usama, and 43-year old Syed Fraz Ahmad, both of Houston, were arrested for alleged trafficking in cannabis, and both were being held without bail Monday in the Morgan County Detention Center, according to the paper.

Reports from the sheriff’s office indicate that a deputy approached the men while the RV was stopped at Love’s Travel Stop at around 10 a.m. Sunday. It is unclear why the deputy made contact with the two subjects, but after talking to them, decided to call for an Illinois State Police canine unit.

After the canine alerted police of possible drugs, and the driver gave consent for a search, police found nearly a half ton of marijuana in the vehicle.

Usama and Ahmad are scheduled to appear in Morgan County Court on February 13th.