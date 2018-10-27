New Berlin CUSD-16 Principal receives IPA Award

A New Berlin Community Unit School District 16 school principal has received a prestigious honor.

Hattie Llewellyn, the principal of New Berlin Jr./Sr. High School since 2011, has received the 29th Herman Graves Award from the Illinois Principals Association.

The Herman Graves Award was established in 1991 to recognize outstanding service to the Illinois Principal’s Association. Herman Graves was selected as the first honoree and the award was established because of the intrinsic contributions he made to the Association and his enthusiasm for the profession. Regional winners are chosen from the 21 regional areas of the Illinois Principals Association. From these elite administrators, a state winner is chosen by a committee of a few past IPA Presidents.

Hattie Llewellyn has been a member of the Illinois Principals Association since 2005. During this time, she has served on the Southwestern Region board as Region Director and State Director, and served the Abe Lincoln region as Membership Chair, Region Director, and State Director. Most recently, Llewellyn served as IPA President (2017-2018).

Llewellyn has been recognized by her peers and fellow administrators by selection for the Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award through the Abe Lincoln region of the Illinois Principals Association twice – most recently for her partnership with the Jared’s Keepers suicide awareness organization in 2016. She was previously named Abe Lincoln Region High School Principal of the Year in 2014.

Llewellyn began her career in education in 1994 as a science teacher at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, IL. Llewellyn’s first administrative role was as principal of Valmeyer High School in Valmeyer, IL in 2005.