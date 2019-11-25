New Berlin Impact Group To Discuss Referendum Tonight For New Jr./Sr. High Building

The New Berlin School Board will review recommendations of sending a referendum to voters for a possible new junior/senior high school or possibly millions in repairs. The Inspire New Berlin committee brought the findings to the school board back in October during the turmoil over Superintendent Adam Ehrman’s job. The group sent out surveys into the community on the future of the district’s facilities and found that there is support for a new school building.

No action is expected to be taken tonight, but a special meeting has been called at 6PM at the New Berlin Elementary School for extended discussions and details on a possible referendum that would come before voters in March. The new school would propose a nearly 1% property tax increase per month to cover nearly a 150,000 square foot structure. The board would need to approve the referendum by December so it can be brought to voters during the March primary election.