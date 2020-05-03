New Berlin Names Jill Larson As Next Superintendent

New Berlin Community Unit School District 16 has named Jill Larson as its new superintendent. Larson will replace outgoing superintendent Adam Ehrman who is leaving for a new job at Bourbonnais Elementary School District. The New Berlin School Board voted to accept Larson’s contract at their Tuesday, May 5th school board meeting via teleconference. According to WICS Newschannel 20, Larson is currently the superintendent of the Tri-City CUSD #1 and has been involved in education in Sangamon County for 27 years.

Ehrman announced his resignation in January after a tumultuous 3 months between himself and the district, in which he was asked to resign by the New Berlin Education Association in October. Ehrman had been with the district since 2012. Larson faces a new challenge with the district after the community defeated a $39.5 million bond issue at the ballot during the primary election which would have meant a new school building for the junior-senior high and renovations at the current junior-senior High building. The New Berlin School Board nor Ehrman have returned multiple inquiries from WLDS News about how the district will move forward.

Larson was selected from a pool of 40 applicants from the Illinois Association of School Boards Executive Search Consultant Group. She will begin her new position on July 1st.