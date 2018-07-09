New Berlin resident takes gold at Special Olympics

Jonathan Mies was welcomed back to his hometown of New Berlin yesterday to crowds of cheering fans after winning a gold medal in last week’s national Special Olympics competition.

Local residents of New Berlin lined the streets for Mies’ celebratory parade, as he was escorted via firetruck through his hometown in Sangamon County.

Mies received a gold medal in two competitions, the 400-meter freestyle and 400-meter relay, and a silver in another, the 100-meter backstroke during the national Special Olympics held in Seattle this year.

Mies’ career in the Special Olympics dates back 25 years to when he was in junior high school. And when it comes to swimming, he has competed with various local teams since 2002.