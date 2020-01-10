New Berlin Superintendent Takes Job With Bourbonnais School District #53

New Berlin Superintendent Adam Ehrman has taken a new job. Ehrman who has been Superintendent of New Berlin since 2012 will be taking over as Bourbonnais School District #53 Superintendent, according to a report from the State Journal-Register. WLDS News had been alerted of the possible news on Tuesday but was unable to receive verification from Bourbonnais School District.

Ehrman succeeds interim Superintendent Margaret Longo who had been serving in that capacity since August. Former Superintendent Dan Hollowell had been forced to exit after two sexual harassment complaints were filed against him.

Ehrman, 40, is originally a native of St. Anne, a village 60 miles south of Chicago. Ehrman had been in the area serving as Franklin Junior/Senior High School Principal and Franklin East East Grade School before becoming superintendent at New Berlin. The end of Ehrman’s service at New Berlin was tenuous at best. A strained relationship with the New Berlin Education Association happened amid allegations of intimidation in October this past year and the resignation of New Berlin Elementary Principal Casey Wills at the end of October cast a pall over the district in recent months.

Despite the recent issues, Bourbonnais School Board President Rob Rodewald said in a press release that his district with the way Ehrman helped encourage New Berlin’s increased test scores and saw improvements of the district’s finances and facilities, all without raising taxes on residents.