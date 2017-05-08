New Berlin teen dead after multiple-vehicle crash yesterday

By Blake Schnitker on May 8 at 7:41am

A teenager from New Berlin is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Pleasant Plains yesterday morning.

According to Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, 16-year old Madeline Finch, of New Berlin, was pronounced dead at the scene following an early morning crash on Route 125 and Glick Road.

According to authorities, Finch was driving a Toyota along Route 125 when her vehicle crossed over the center line and colliding with an on-coming semi truck.

Making matters more tragic, the 16-year old Finch was the step-daughter of Sangamon County coroner’s Chief Deputy Jim Allmon.

An autopsy is being conducted in Bloomington this morning.

The Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash.