New Bill Would Require CBD Product Testing in IL

According to the Associated Press, 58 District Democrat Representative Bob Morgan of Highwood introduced a bill on October 2nd requiring all CBD products in the State of Illinois to be tested and regulated by the state’s Department of Agriculture.

Currently in the state, CBD oils and extracts are not regulated. According to reports from the Chicago Tribune, it is a cause for concern for some in the industry. CBD is a cannabis extract that does not cause a high but is marketed as a healing remedy to alleviate conditions such as anxiety or chronic pain. Some within the industry say that CBD products can contain harmful pesticides or heavy metals and may not have the promised amount of cannabidiol.

The bill would require any untested products to be removed from store shelves and online shops or else they would accrue heavy fines. Potential fines start at $1,000 and increase with more violations. The fines would go to a newly created CBD Safety Fund to be used for enforcement. Sales of CBD products in the U.S. are expected to reach $5 billion this year — a more than 700% increase from last year, according to Chicago-based cannabis research firm Brightfield Group. By 2023, the market could grow to $23.7 billion.

HB 3906 is expected to reach committees this week with a possible vote during the veto session next week.