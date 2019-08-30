New Champ Clark Bridge Opens

Pictured is the 91-year old Champ Clark Bridge. The old bridge will come down in September.

Residents on both sides of the Mississippi have a newer, safer way to cross. The new Champ Clark Bridge from Pike County, Illinois to Pike County, Missouri opened on Saturday evening. Construction on replacing the original 91-year old bridge took nearly 2 years to complete, according to a report from the Journal-Courier.

The project was in collaboration between Missouri and Illinois’ Departments of Transportation, with MoDoT taking the lead on the 60 million dollar project. $10 million dollars came from the U.S. Department of Transportation with $25 million dollars each coming from both Illinois and Missouri.

The original bridge was a major safety and transportation hazard for commuters, as farm equipment often had to call local police for escort on the narrow lanes of the previous bridge. The 20 foot span and 40 ton weight limit of the original structure often had to be closed for regular maintenance due to age and structural concerns. The new structure has a 40 foot deck and a higher weight capacity. An estimated 3900 people a day use the bridge to go between Missouri and Illinois.

The Illinois approach often had to deal with flooding concerns. However, the new structure has a raised highway that would very rarely see water. Massman Construction of Kansas City, Missouri was the primary contractor for the project that began in late September 2017. The bridge was dedicated in a ceremony that included the great-grandson of the namesake of the bridge as well as officials from both Missouri and Illinois on Saturday.

The old bridge is expected to be demolished in early September.