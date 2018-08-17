New DCFS report potentially altering future of Virginia child custody case

The prolonged court case over the custody of an 11-year old Cass County girl added another chapter following a hearing yesterday in Virginia.

According to the State Journal Register, a new report from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services now has a new recommendation when it comes to the custody of 11-year old Sidney Watkins, daughter of Jennifer Watkins, who’s been involved in this court battle since her arrest in 2016. The lengthy custody battle essentially dates back nearly ten years when, in November of 2008, Sidney’s father Steven Watkins was murdered by Jennifer’s grandmother, 82-year old Shirley Skinner, when he visited the woman’s home in Ashland.

Two years after the murder, in 2010, Jennifer Watkins took her daughter Sidney and fled Illinois heading for Florida to avoid court-ordered paternal grandparent visitations. The two later traveled to Massachusetts, where Jennifer was eventually arrested in 2016.

Prior to yesterday’s hearing and the report from DCFS, the ultimate goal in the case over Sidney Watkins’ custody was to return the young girl to her mother. While the legal proceedings have been taking place, Sidney has been staying with her paternal aunt and uncle, but was eventually to be returned to her mother. However, the latest report from Illinois DCFS presented in court yesterday recommends that Sidney’s stay with her aunt and uncle become permanent rather than temporary.

According to the Springfield paper, Circuit Judge Bob Hardwick Jr. referred to the most recent report yesterday in which Sidney indicates to DCFS officials that she wishes to remain living with her aunt and uncle and not be returned to her mother. Representing herself in court yesterday, Jennifer Watkins expressed dissatisfaction with the new DCFS report and recommendation, saying that she has met all of the department’s requests and is simply trying to mend the situation.

In light of the new recommendation regarding Sidney’s custody, Judge Hardwick yesterday allowed Jennifer Watkins three weeks to find and hire an attorney to assist her in the case. Watkins indicated to the SJR that her first attempt would be to try and re-hire attorney Michael Goldberg, who had previously handled the case but had asked to be removed from in April. If Goldberg does not agree to take the case, Watkins indicated that she will try to find another lawyer, or ask the court to appoint one for her.